Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: ON24 (ONTF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and ON24 (ONTF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

ON24 (ONTF)

In a report issued on May 12, Sterling Auty from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on ON24, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.08, close to its 52-week low of $31.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Auty is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 61.4% success rate. Auty covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Squarespace, Inc. Class A, and Procore Technologies Inc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ON24 with a $65.83 average price target, which is a 79.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.