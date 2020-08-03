August 3, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK), Microsoft (MSFT)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Mohawk Group Holdings (MWKResearch Report), Microsoft (MSFTResearch Report) and L3Harris Technologies (LHXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Mohawk Group Holdings (MWK)

Roth Capital analyst Matt Koranda maintained a Buy rating on Mohawk Group Holdings on July 31 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Koranda is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 39.9% success rate. Koranda covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Shyft Group, and Gentherm.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mohawk Group Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00, a 94.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Alliance Global Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Credit Suisse analyst Brad Zelnick maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft on July 31 and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $213.43, close to its 52-week high of $216.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Zelnick is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 77.8% success rate. Zelnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $225.89, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

L3Harris Technologies (LHX)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn maintained a Buy rating on L3Harris Technologies on July 31 and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $169.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 60.1% success rate. Spingarn covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Virgin Galactic Holdings, Maxar Technologies, and Lockheed Martin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for L3Harris Technologies with a $232.09 average price target, which is a 36.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $258.00 price target.

