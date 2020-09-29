Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Microsoft (MSFT), Cerner (CERN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Microsoft (MSFT – Research Report) and Cerner (CERN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Microsoft (MSFT)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft on September 27 and set a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $207.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 76.5% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., Zoom Video Communications, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $230.92, implying a 10.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

Cerner (CERN)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on Cerner on September 28 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $71.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 55.7% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Cerner has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.29.

