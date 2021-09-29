Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Micron (MU), Taboola.com (TBLA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Micron (MU – Research Report) and Taboola.com (TBLA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Micron (MU)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Micron, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.6% and a 70.5% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Micron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $104.44, which is a 40.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 21, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Taboola.com (TBLA)

Needham analyst Laura Martin maintained a Buy rating on Taboola.com today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 59.0% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Chicken Soup For The Soul Entertainment, Tremor International, and World Wrestling.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Taboola.com is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.00, implying a 77.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 14, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.