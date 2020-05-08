Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Inphi (IPHI), Fidelity National Info (FIS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Inphi (IPHI – Research Report), Fidelity National Info (FIS – Research Report) and Qorvo (QRVO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Inphi (IPHI)

J.P. Morgan analyst Harlan Sur maintained a Buy rating on Inphi today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $110.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Sur is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 65.8% success rate. Sur covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, NXP Semiconductors, and ON Semi.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inphi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $111.45, a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

In a report released today, Tien Tsin Huang from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $128.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Huang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 70.3% success rate. Huang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Automatic Data Processing, and Exlservice Holdings.

Fidelity National Info has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $154.55, a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

Qorvo (QRVO)

In a report released today, Bill Peterson from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Qorvo, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $103.01.

Peterson has an average return of 25.7% when recommending Qorvo.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is ranked #1113 out of 6531 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qorvo with a $117.00 average price target, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $150.00 price target.

