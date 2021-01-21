January 21, 2021   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Helios Towers Plc (HTWSF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Helios Towers Plc (HTWSFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Helios Towers Plc (HTWSF)

Barclays analyst Simon Coles maintained a Buy rating on Helios Towers Plc on August 17 and set a price target of £2.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Coles is ranked #3505 out of 7247 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Helios Towers Plc.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019