Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: F5 Networks (FFIV), Coupa Software (COUP)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on F5 Networks (FFIVResearch Report) and Coupa Software (COUPResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

F5 Networks (FFIV)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to F5 Networks today and set a price target of $255.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $185.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 68.1% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on F5 Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $217.88.

Coupa Software (COUP)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Coupa Software, with a price target of $280.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $226.09, close to its 52-week low of $215.00.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.7% and a 72.7% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zeta Global Holdings Corp, Momentive Global, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coupa Software is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $292.73, representing a 17.0% upside. In a report issued on July 9, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

