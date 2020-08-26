Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Extreme Networks (EXTR), Ooma (OOMA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Extreme Networks (EXTR – Research Report), Ooma (OOMA – Research Report) and Opera (OPRA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Extreme Networks (EXTR)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang maintained a Buy rating on Extreme Networks today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 68.5% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Extreme Networks with a $7.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ooma (OOMA)

In a report released today, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Ooma, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 41.1% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

Ooma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00, implying a 44.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Opera (OPRA)

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Opera, with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.4% and a 58.6% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Digital Turbine, and Brightcove.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Opera with a $11.50 average price target, a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 24, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.