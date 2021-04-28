Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Enphase Energy (ENPH), Microsoft (MSFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Enphase Energy (ENPH – Research Report) and Microsoft (MSFT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Enphase Energy, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $171.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 67.7% and a 64.1% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enphase Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $207.33, a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $184.00 price target.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $261.97, close to its 52-week high of $263.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 69.2% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $295.00, implying a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

