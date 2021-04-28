April 28, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Enphase Energy (ENPH), Microsoft (MSFT)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Enphase Energy (ENPHResearch Report) and Microsoft (MSFTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Enphase Energy, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $171.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 67.7% and a 64.1% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enphase Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $207.33, a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $184.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $261.97, close to its 52-week high of $263.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 69.2% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Lumen Technologies, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Microsoft is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $295.00, implying a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 13, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019