Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: eMagin (EMAN), MKS Instruments (MKSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on eMagin (EMAN – Research Report) and MKS Instruments (MKSI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

eMagin (EMAN)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on eMagin, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.63, close to its 52-week high of $1.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.9% and a 39.0% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Magic Software Enterprises, POET Technologies, and Microvision.

eMagin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

In a report released today, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on MKS Instruments, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $126.77, close to its 52-week high of $129.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 63.4% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for MKS Instruments with a $148.88 average price target.

