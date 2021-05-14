Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: eMagin (EMAN), GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on eMagin (EMAN – Research Report) and GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

eMagin (EMAN)

In a report released today, Kevin Dede from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on eMagin, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 40.2% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, Magic Software Enterprises, and Voyager Digital (Canada).

eMagin has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to GTY Technology Holdings today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.7% and a 65.2% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Cornerstone Ondemand, BigCommerce Holdings, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GTY Technology Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

