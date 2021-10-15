Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Duck Creek Technologies (DCT), Matterport (MTTR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT – Research Report) and Matterport (MTTR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Duck Creek Technologies, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 64.6% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Grid Dynamics Holdings.

Duck Creek Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.50, implying a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 11, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Matterport (MTTR)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Matterport, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.8% and a 77.6% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Uber Technologies, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Matterport is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.20.

