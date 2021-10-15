October 15, 2021   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Duck Creek Technologies (DCT), Matterport (MTTR)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Duck Creek Technologies (DCTResearch Report) and Matterport (MTTRResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Duck Creek Technologies, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.2% and a 64.6% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Grid Dynamics Holdings.

Duck Creek Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.50, implying a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 11, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Matterport (MTTR)

In a report released today, Daniel Ives from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Matterport, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 36.8% and a 77.6% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Uber Technologies, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Matterport is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019