Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Cree (CREE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Cree (CREE – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cree (CREE)

Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on Cree on October 19. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.53, close to its 52-week high of $77.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 69.0% success rate. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Texas Instruments, and Broadcom.

Cree has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $72.44, which is a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

