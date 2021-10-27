Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: CoStar Group (CSGP), Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CoStar Group (CSGP – Research Report), Alphabet Class A (GOOGL – Research Report) and Bandwidth (BAND – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

CoStar Group (CSGP)

In a report released today, Joe Goodwin from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on CoStar Group, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $99.74, close to its 52-week high of $99.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodwin is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 83.3% success rate. Goodwin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Veeva Systems, and J2 Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CoStar Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $102.50.

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone reiterated a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A today and set a price target of $3300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2786.17, close to its 52-week high of $2925.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Boone is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 58.1% success rate. Boone covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Upstart Holdings, and Viant Technology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alphabet Class A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3227.43, which is a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 18, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $3400.00 price target.

Bandwidth (BAND)

In a report released today, Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on Bandwidth, with a price target of $206.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.81, close to its 52-week low of $76.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Walravens is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 72.6% success rate. Walravens covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Duck Creek Technologies, and Qualtrics International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bandwidth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $167.83, representing a 90.4% upside. In a report issued on October 12, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.