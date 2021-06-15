Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Cohu (COHU), Squarespace, Inc. Class A (SQSP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cohu (COHU – Research Report) and Squarespace, Inc. Class A (SQSP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cohu (COHU)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on Cohu on April 21 and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.1% and a 78.2% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Ultra Clean Holdings, and Axcelis Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cohu with a $60.00 average price target, which is a 65.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

