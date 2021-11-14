Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: CGI Group (GIB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and CGI Group (GIB – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

CGI Group (GIB)

In a report issued on November 12, Desjardins from Desjardins maintained a Buy rating on CGI Group, with a price target of C$132.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.05.

CGI Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.86, representing a 15.2% upside. In a report issued on November 11, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$131.00 price target.

