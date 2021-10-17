Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Cerner (CERN), Semtech (SMTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cerner (CERN – Research Report) and Semtech (SMTC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Cerner (CERN)

In a report issued on October 13, Stephanie Davis from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Cerner, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $71.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 60.1% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Nuance Communications, and Privia Health Group.

Cerner has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.55.

Semtech (SMTC)

In a report issued on October 15, Gary Mobley from Wells Fargo reiterated a Buy rating on Semtech, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Mobley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 71.6% success rate. Mobley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegro MicroSystems, Skyworks Solutions, and Analog Devices.

Semtech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.88, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report issued on October 7, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

