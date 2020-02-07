February 7, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: BCE (BCE), Telus (TU)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BCE (BCEResearch Report) and Telus (TUResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

BCE (BCE)

National Bank analyst Adam Shine maintained a Buy rating on BCE today and set a price target of C$68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.18.

Shine has an average return of 1.5% when recommending BCE.

According to TipRanks.com, Shine is ranked #1514 out of 5884 analysts.

BCE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.78, a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$69.00 price target.

Telus (TU)

In a report released today, Jeff Fan from Scotiabank maintained a Buy rating on Telus, with a price target of C$58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.88, close to its 52-week high of $40.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Fan is ranked #613 out of 5884 analysts.

Telus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.35.

