Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: AT&T (T), Coupa Software (COUP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AT&T (T – Research Report), Coupa Software (COUP – Research Report) and Zendesk (ZEN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

AT&T (T)

In a report released today, Timothy Horan from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on AT&T, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 74.5% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, GTT Communications, and Boingo Wireless.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AT&T with a $35.38 average price target, which is a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Coupa Software (COUP)

In a report released today, Josh Beck from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Coupa Software, with a price target of $325.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $297.79, close to its 52-week high of $314.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Beck is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 81.5% success rate. Beck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Paypal Holdings, and BlackLine.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coupa Software with a $238.78 average price target, a -15.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 30, FBN Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $255.00 price target.

Zendesk (ZEN)

Oppenheimer analyst Koji Ikeda maintained a Buy rating on Zendesk today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.68, close to its 52-week high of $94.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Ikeda is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.7% and a 92.6% success rate. Ikeda covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, SPS Commerce, and Liveperson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zendesk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.27.

