January 6, 2021   Technology, Top Market News, Top News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Apple (AAPL), Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPLResearch Report) and Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report issued on January 4, Samik Chatterjee from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $131.01, close to its 52-week high of $138.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Chatterjee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 64.0% success rate. Chatterjee covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as National Instruments, CommScope Holding, and Juniper Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $132.63, implying a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $132.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Dialog Semiconductor (DLGNF)

Credit Suisse analyst Achal Sultania maintained a Buy rating on Dialog Semiconductor yesterday and set a price target of EUR58.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $56.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Sultania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 62.1% success rate. Sultania covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, ASM International, and ams AG.

Dialog Semiconductor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.23, implying a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Hauck & Aufhaeuser also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR52.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019