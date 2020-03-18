March 18, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: ANGI Homeservices (ANGI), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ANGI Homeservices (ANGIResearch Report) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth maintained a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.82, close to its 52-week low of $4.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Anmuth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 62.4% success rate. Anmuth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, Uber Technologies, and Cardlytics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ANGI Homeservices is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Morgan Stanley analyst Craig Hettenbach maintained a Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors today and set a price target of $114.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.86, close to its 52-week low of $58.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Hettenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Hettenbach covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Maxim Integrated, and TE Connectivity.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NXP Semiconductors with a $140.43 average price target, which is a 91.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019