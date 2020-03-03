March 3, 2020   Technology, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Allscripts (MDRX), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Allscripts (MDRXResearch Report), NXP Semiconductors (NXPIResearch Report) and Splunk (SPLKResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Allscripts (MDRX)

In a report released today, Matthew Gillmor from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Allscripts, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.94, close to its 52-week low of $7.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Gillmor is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 55.9% success rate. Gillmor covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Health, Hms Holdings, and LHC Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allscripts with a $11.17 average price target, representing a 46.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

In a report released today, Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Seymore is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 80.7% success rate. Seymore covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Texas Instruments, and Maxim Integrated.

NXP Semiconductors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.86, which is a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Splunk (SPLK)

In a report released today, Mark Murphy from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Splunk, with a price target of $174.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $152.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 72.3% success rate. Murphy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Salesforce, Microsoft, and Yext.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Splunk with a $181.85 average price target, which is a 20.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

