July 31, 2020

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: Allscripts (MDRX), Alphabet (GOOGL)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Allscripts (MDRXResearch Report), Alphabet (GOOGLResearch Report) and Wix (WIXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Allscripts (MDRX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close maintained a Buy rating on Allscripts yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Close is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 60.8% success rate. Close covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Castlight Health, Health Catalyst, and Livongo Health.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Allscripts is a Hold with an average price target of $7.72.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

In a report released today, Heather Bellini from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet, with a price target of $1990.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1538.37, close to its 52-week high of $1587.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellini is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 75.8% success rate. Bellini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Alphabet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1676.04, which is an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1805.00 price target.

Wix (WIX)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Naved Khan maintained a Buy rating on Wix today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $284.92, close to its 52-week high of $299.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 66.0% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Zillow Group, and CarGurus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Wix with a $262.88 average price target, representing a -4.1% downside. In a report issued on July 16, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $305.00 price target.

