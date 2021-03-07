Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks: AeroVironment (AVAV), Broadcom (AVGO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on AeroVironment (AVAV – Research Report), Broadcom (AVGO – Research Report) and Fidelity National Info (FIS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment on March 5 and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $105.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 62.5% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and Lockheed Martin.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AeroVironment with a $125.00 average price target, representing a 16.6% upside. In a report issued on February 24, Canaccord Genuity also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Robert W. Baird analyst Tristan Gerra maintained a Buy rating on Broadcom on March 4 and set a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $450.14, close to its 52-week high of $495.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerra is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.8% and a 64.7% success rate. Gerra covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Western Digital, Lattice Semicon, and Velodyne Lidar.

Broadcom has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $515.85, representing a 13.6% upside. In a report issued on February 25, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $575.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

In a report issued on March 4, David Koning from Robert W. Baird assigned a Buy rating to Fidelity National Info, with a price target of $154.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $141.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 79.8% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Exlservice Holdings, and Sykes Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fidelity National Info is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $159.87.

