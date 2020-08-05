August 5, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Clean Harbors (CLH)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Wynn Resorts (WYNNResearch Report) and Clean Harbors (CLHResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Merrill Lynch analyst Shaun Kelley reiterated a Buy rating on Wynn Resorts today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $72.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Kelley covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Penn National Gaming, and Las Vegas Sands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wynn Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.08, a 30.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

Clean Harbors (CLH)

Oppenheimer analyst Noah Kaye assigned a Buy rating to Clean Harbors today and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $60.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 58.1% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Delphi Technologies, and Johnson Controls.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clean Harbors with a $72.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

