September 17, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Waste Connections (WCN), Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Waste Connections (WCNResearch Report) and Universal Technical Institute (UTIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Waste Connections (WCN)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Waste Connections, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $100.20, close to its 52-week high of $105.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 58.6% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Waste Connections has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.32.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

Universal Technical Institute received a Buy rating and a $12.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 43.9% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and Synacor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Technical Institute is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.25, implying a 54.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019