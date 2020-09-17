Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Waste Connections (WCN), Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Waste Connections (WCN – Research Report) and Universal Technical Institute (UTI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Waste Connections (WCN)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Waste Connections, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $100.20, close to its 52-week high of $105.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 58.6% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Waste Connections has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.32.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

Universal Technical Institute received a Buy rating and a $12.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Austin Moldow today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 43.9% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and Synacor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Technical Institute is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.25, implying a 54.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 15, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

