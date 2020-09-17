Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Service International (SCI), Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Service International (SCI – Research Report) and Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Service International (SCI)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Service International. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 60.5% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Community Health, and HCA Healthcare.

Service International has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.00.

Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH)

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro reiterated a Buy rating on Ruth’s Hospitality today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 47.9% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Brinker International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Ruth’s Hospitality has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50.

