August 10, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Russel Metals (RUSMF), CCL Industries (CCDBF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Russel Metals (RUSMFResearch Report) and CCL Industries (CCDBFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Russel Metals (RUSMF)

In a report released today, Frederic Bastien from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Russel Metals, with a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Bastien is ranked #2605 out of 6880 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Russel Metals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.14, representing a 9.7% upside. In a report issued on July 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

CCL Industries (CCDBF)

Raymond James analyst Michael Glen maintained a Buy rating on CCL Industries today and set a price target of C$57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.72.

Glen has an average return of 0.9% when recommending CCL Industries.

According to TipRanks.com, Glen is ranked #1853 out of 6880 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CCL Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.20, a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$56.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

