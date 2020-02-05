Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Ralph Lauren (RL), Premier (PINC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ralph Lauren (RL – Research Report) and Premier (PINC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ralph Lauren (RL)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Buy rating on Ralph Lauren yesterday and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $123.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 50.3% success rate. Tennant covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

Ralph Lauren has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.33, implying a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Premier (PINC)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Valiquette from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Premier, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 55.1% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Premier with a $41.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.