Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Radiant Logistics (RLGT), Tapestry (TPR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Radiant Logistics (RLGT – Research Report) and Tapestry (TPR – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Radiant Logistics (RLGT)

Cowen & Co. analyst Jason Seidl maintained a Buy rating on Radiant Logistics today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Seidl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 68.9% success rate. Seidl covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Covenant Transportation Group, Expeditors International, and Echo Global Logistics.

Radiant Logistics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.00.

Tapestry (TPR)

Guggenheim analyst Robert Drbul maintained a Buy rating on Tapestry today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Drbul is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 65.2% success rate. Drbul covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Burlington Stores, and Capri Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tapestry is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.43, which is a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

