Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: R1 RCM (RCM), Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on R1 RCM (RCM – Research Report) and Applied DNA Sciences (APDN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

R1 RCM (RCM)

In a report released today, Donald Hooker from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on R1 RCM, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.04, close to its 52-week high of $24.33.

Hooker has an average return of 60.4% when recommending R1 RCM.

According to TipRanks.com, Hooker is ranked #468 out of 7187 analysts.

R1 RCM has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.60.

Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on Applied DNA Sciences yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 49.6% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Scientific, Ra Medical Systems, and Sensus Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied DNA Sciences with a $13.50 average price target, implying a 152.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 30, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

