Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: IMAX (IMAX), Starbucks (SBUX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on IMAX (IMAX – Research Report) and Starbucks (SBUX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

IMAX (IMAX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige maintained a Buy rating on IMAX today and set a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Galappatthige is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 53.9% success rate. Galappatthige covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment, Cogeco Communications, and Shaw Communications.

IMAX has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.58, a 24.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Starbucks (SBUX)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Bittner maintained a Buy rating on Starbucks today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $74.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Bittner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 65.2% success rate. Bittner covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Starbucks with a $82.57 average price target, which is an 8.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

