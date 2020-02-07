Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Franklin Covey Company (FC), Lions Gate Ent Cl A (LGF.A)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Franklin Covey Company (FC – Research Report) and Lions Gate Ent Cl A (LGF.A – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Franklin Covey Company (FC)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Franklin Covey Company, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 47.2% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as American Public Education, Adtalem Global Education, and Grand Canyon Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Franklin Covey Company with a $45.00 average price target.

Lions Gate Ent Cl A (LGF.A)

Barrington analyst James Goss maintained a Buy rating on Lions Gate Ent Cl A today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 56.4% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Clear Channel Outdoor, Nexstar Media Group, and Sirius XM Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lions Gate Ent Cl A is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.33.

