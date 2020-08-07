Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Dish Network (DISH), Kelly Services (KELYA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dish Network (DISH – Research Report) and Kelly Services (KELYA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Dish Network (DISH)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Wlodarczak from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Dish Network, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 60.9% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, and Liberty Sirius XM Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dish Network is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.22.

Kelly Services (KELYA)

Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke maintained a Buy rating on Kelly Services today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Steinke is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 48.6% success rate. Steinke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Heritage-Crystal Clean, and Echo Global Logistics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kelly Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

