Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Comcast (CMCSA), Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Comcast (CMCSA – Research Report) and Barrett Business Services (BBSI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Buy rating on Comcast today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.84, close to its 52-week low of $31.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 56.1% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpublic Group of Companies, Liberty Sirius XM Group, and Charter Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comcast is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.28, implying a 50.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Barrett Business Services today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.86, close to its 52-week low of $27.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.1% and a 30.7% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Barrett Business Services with a $102.00 average price target.

