April 2, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Comcast (CMCSA), Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Comcast (CMCSAResearch Report) and Barrett Business Services (BBSIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Buy rating on Comcast today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.84, close to its 52-week low of $31.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 56.1% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpublic Group of Companies, Liberty Sirius XM Group, and Charter Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Comcast is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.28, implying a 50.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Barrett Business Services (BBSI)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on Barrett Business Services today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.86, close to its 52-week low of $27.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -12.1% and a 30.7% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Sykes Enterprises, and HealthStream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Barrett Business Services with a $102.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019