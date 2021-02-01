February 1, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: CIBT Education Group (MBAIF)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and CIBT Education Group (MBAIFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

CIBT Education Group (MBAIF)

In a report issued on January 7, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research maintained a Buy rating on CIBT Education Group, with a price target of $1.17. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is ranked #6677 out of 7248 analysts.

CIBT Education Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.17.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019