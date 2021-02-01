Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: CIBT Education Group (MBAIF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and CIBT Education Group (MBAIF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

CIBT Education Group (MBAIF)

In a report issued on January 7, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research maintained a Buy rating on CIBT Education Group, with a price target of $1.17. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is ranked #6677 out of 7248 analysts.

CIBT Education Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.17.

