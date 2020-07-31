July 31, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Charter Communications (CHTR), Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Charter Communications (CHTRResearch Report), Universal Technical Institute (UTIResearch Report) and Franchise Group (FRGResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

In a report released today, Bernie McTernan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Charter Communications, with a price target of $620.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $563.44, close to its 52-week high of $571.60.

According to TipRanks.com, McTernan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 62.9% success rate. McTernan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and MSG Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Charter Communications with a $598.36 average price target, representing a 6.9% upside. In a report issued on July 22, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $650.00 price target.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

In a report released today, Rajiv Sharma from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.37.

Sharma has an average return of 13.4% when recommending Universal Technical Institute.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #1342 out of 6832 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Universal Technical Institute with a $9.50 average price target, a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Barrington also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Franchise Group (FRG)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Franchise Group, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.01, close to its 52-week high of $27.49.

Buck has an average return of 17.1% when recommending Franchise Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #6292 out of 6832 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franchise Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

