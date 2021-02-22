Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Casella Waste (CWST), Discovery (DISCA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Casella Waste (CWST – Research Report), Discovery (DISCA – Research Report) and Kelly Services (KELYA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Casella Waste (CWST)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on Casella Waste today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.85, close to its 52-week high of $63.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.4% and a 76.6% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Casella Waste with a $68.33 average price target.

Discovery (DISCA)

RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral maintained a Buy rating on Discovery on February 19 and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $54.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 49.4% and a 82.2% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class B, Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, and Warner Music Group.

Discovery has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.07.

Kelly Services (KELYA)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on Kelly Services, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 61.5% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, DLH Holdings, and Fat Brands.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kelly Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.50, implying a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

