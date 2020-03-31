March 31, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Carvana Co (CVNA), Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Carvana Co (CVNAResearch Report) and Universal Technical Institute (UTIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Carvana Co (CVNA)

In a report released yesterday, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Carvana Co, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.7% and a 23.0% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and Digital Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carvana Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.39, a 54.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

In a report released today, Rajiv Sharma from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Universal Technical Institute, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is ranked #5182 out of 6216 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Universal Technical Institute is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.67, representing a 103.6% upside. In a report issued on March 18, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

