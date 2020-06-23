Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: BW Offshore (BGSWF), Vivendi (VIVHY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BW Offshore (BGSWF – Research Report) and Vivendi (VIVHY – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore, with a price target of NOK65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.4% and a 30.5% success rate. Roger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Borr Drilling, Kvaerner ASA, and TechnipFMC.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BW Offshore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.77.

Vivendi (VIVHY)

Kepler Capital analyst Daniele Ridolfi maintained a Buy rating on Vivendi yesterday and set a price target of EUR27.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ridolfi is ranked #6113 out of 6714 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vivendi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.77.

