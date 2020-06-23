June 23, 2020   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: BW Offshore (BGSWF), Vivendi (VIVHY)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BW Offshore (BGSWFResearch Report) and Vivendi (VIVHYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

In a report released yesterday, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore, with a price target of NOK65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.4% and a 30.5% success rate. Roger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Borr Drilling, Kvaerner ASA, and TechnipFMC.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BW Offshore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.77.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vivendi (VIVHY)

Kepler Capital analyst Daniele Ridolfi maintained a Buy rating on Vivendi yesterday and set a price target of EUR27.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Ridolfi is ranked #6113 out of 6714 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vivendi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.77.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019