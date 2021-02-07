Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

In a report issued on February 5, National Bank from National Bank maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Business Partners, with a price target of C$47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $38.21.

Brookfield Business Partners has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.89, implying a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

