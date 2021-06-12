June 12, 2021   Analyst News, Services   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Booz Allen (BAH)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Booz Allen (BAHResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Booz Allen (BAH)

In a report issued on June 3, Louie DiPalma from William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on Booz Allen. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $88.13.

DiPalma has an average return of 10.1% when recommending Booz Allen.

According to TipRanks.com, DiPalma is ranked #2103 out of 7547 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booz Allen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.40, representing a 8.0% upside. In a report issued on May 21, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

