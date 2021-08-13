Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Stocks: Airbnb (ABNB), LegalZoom (LZ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Airbnb (ABNB – Research Report) and LegalZoom (LZ – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Airbnb (ABNB)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Airbnb today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $151.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.1% and a 72.7% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Integral Ad Science, LiveRamp Holdings, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbnb is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $171.38, implying a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, KeyBanc also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $180.00 price target.

LegalZoom (LZ)

In a report released today, Matthew Pfau from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on LegalZoom. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.00, close to its 52-week low of $34.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Pfau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 54.8% success rate. Pfau covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Manhattan Associates, and Ceridian HCM Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on LegalZoom is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.50.

