Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Tilray (TLRY), Lithium Americas (LAC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Tilray (TLRY – Research Report), Lithium Americas (LAC – Research Report) and Resolute Mining (RMGGF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Tilray (TLRY)

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett maintained a Buy rating on Tilray on August 20 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.66, close to its 52-week low of $5.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bennett has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.1% and a 36.3% success rate. Bennett covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as OrganiGram Holdings, Curaleaf Holdings, and Trulieve Cannabis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tilray is a Hold with an average price target of $14.72, implying a 44.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 19, Cantor Fitzgerald also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

In a report issued on September 7, Puneet Singh from Industrial Alliance Securities maintained a Buy rating on Lithium Americas, with a price target of C$32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.26, close to its 52-week high of $28.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 47.1% success rate. Singh covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Hudbay Minerals.

Lithium Americas has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.75, which is a -5.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 30, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Resolute Mining (RMGGF)

According to TipRanks.com, Hatch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 61.5% success rate. Hatch covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Anglo American, and BHP Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Resolute Mining with a $0.58 average price target, implying a 77.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 11, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

