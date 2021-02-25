February 25, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: GoGold Resources (GLGDF)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and GoGold Resources (GLGDFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

GoGold Resources (GLGDF)

In a report issued on February 17, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on GoGold Resources, with a price target of C$3.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.04, close to its 52-week high of $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 40.0% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeman Gold Corp., Argonaut Gold, and Revival Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoGold Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.94, implying a 49.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, PI Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.75 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019