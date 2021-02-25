Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: GoGold Resources (GLGDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and GoGold Resources (GLGDF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

GoGold Resources (GLGDF)

In a report issued on February 17, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on GoGold Resources, with a price target of C$3.80. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.04, close to its 52-week high of $2.25.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 40.0% success rate. CFA covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeman Gold Corp., Argonaut Gold, and Revival Gold.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GoGold Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.94, implying a 49.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, PI Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.75 price target.

