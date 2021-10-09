Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Gatos Silver (GATO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Gatos Silver (GATO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Gatos Silver (GATO)

CIBC analyst CIBC World Markets maintained a Buy rating on Gatos Silver yesterday and set a price target of $20.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.93.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gatos Silver is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.25.

