June 18, 2021   Analyst News, Basic Materials   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Codexis (CDXS), Solitario Exploration & Royalty (XPL)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Codexis (CDXSResearch Report) and Solitario Exploration & Royalty (XPLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Codexis (CDXS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Codexis today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 52.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Trillium Therapeutics.

Codexis has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.33.

Solitario Exploration & Royalty (XPL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Solitario Exploration & Royalty today and set a price target of $0.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.6% and a 68.7% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Dynasty Minerals, First Majestic Silver, and Great Panther Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Solitario Exploration & Royalty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.90.

