October 7, 2020   Analyst News, Basic Materials, Best Performing Analysts   No comments

Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Ball (BLL), Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ball (BLLResearch Report) and Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ball (BLL)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Ball today and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $84.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.6% and a 68.3% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ball is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.10, implying a -4.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF)

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Planet 13 Holdings, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.4% and a 60.3% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Planet 13 Holdings with a $4.06 average price target, a 43.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

