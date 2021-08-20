Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: Argonaut Gold (ARNGF), Decibel Cannabis Company (DBCCF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Argonaut Gold (ARNGF – Research Report) and Decibel Cannabis Company (DBCCF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Argonaut Gold (ARNGF)

In a report issued on August 4, Gabriel Gonzalez CFA from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Argonaut Gold, with a price target of C$4.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.32.

CFA has an average return of 13.3% when recommending Argonaut Gold.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #3138 out of 7617 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Argonaut Gold with a $3.32 average price target, implying a 46.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.25 price target.

