Analysts Are Bullish on Top Materials Stocks: AptarGroup (ATR), Gold Resource (GORO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Materials sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AptarGroup (ATR – Research Report) and Gold Resource (GORO – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

AptarGroup (ATR)

Wells Fargo analyst Gabrial Hajde reiterated a Buy rating on AptarGroup on September 6 and set a price target of $162.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $130.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Hajde is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 70.3% success rate. Hajde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Graphic Packaging, and Sonoco Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AptarGroup is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $155.00.

Gold Resource (GORO)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on Gold Resource today and set a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.78, close to its 52-week low of $1.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 49.9% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Americas Gold and Silver.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gold Resource is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.50.

